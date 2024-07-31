KAMPALA – ganda Breweries has donated five threshers worth UGX 25 million to support 1,000 smallholder farmers in Uganda, promoting sustainable agriculture and improving efficiency. This initiative aims to enhance the productivity of farmers, who are crucial to the country’s agricultural sector.

The threshers will benefit farmers in Kween, Bukwo, Kapchorwa, Rwenzori, and Northern Uganda districts, reducing post-harvest losses and increasing earnings. This donation aligns with Uganda Breweries’ Spirit of Progress sustainability strategy, focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance impact.

While handing over the threshers to representatives of the beneficiary farmers in Luzira, Uganda Breweries Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo said, “Today, we are not just donating threshers to farmers, we are investing in the future of agriculture in Uganda. We believe that by empowering smallholder farmers with the right tools and technology, we can unlock the full potential of our agricultural sector and create a more sustainable future for our business and the communities we serve.”

Kilonzo added that the donation of threshers is part of Uganda Breweries’ broader commitment to supporting farmers under the program dubbed “Farm for Success” which seeks to address farming challenges related to the quality of inputs, and best agricultural practices. “By supporting local farmers, we are not only contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector but also ensuring a sustainable supply of raw materials.”

Solomon Odongo, who represented farmers at the handover of the threshers, applauded Uganda Breweries for the donation, saying, “The quality of the grain will improve since threshers make work very fast compared to using sticks which are time-consuming. Use of threshers is also cheap and affordable to the farmers.” He also appreciated the brewery for providing good quality seed, training, and championing youth inclusion in agribusiness.

Joseph Kawuki, the Manager of Agribusiness at Uganda Breweries, said the donation is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) gesture, a supportive move to drive the quality agenda in terms of better-quality grain, as well as a move to reduce the hard labor farmers go through to produce quality grains for Uganda Breweries.

