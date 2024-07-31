KCB Bank Uganda has launched its 2024 Twekozese Programme, providing fully funded scholarships to 234 young Ugandans for vocational training and internship placements. The program aims to equip youth with practical skills and knowledge to secure employment or start their own businesses, addressing the skills gap and promoting economic development in Ugandan communities.

KCB Bank Uganda established the Twekozese Program under KCB Foundation to drive Informal Sector skilling for self-employment for the Ugandan Youth. This intervention seeks to create jobs and wealth by making deliberate investments directed to skilling, job linkages and business development services to support and uplift the creation of small businesses.

Class 2024 comprises of 234 beneficiaries who have received fully funded scholarships for in-class training and Internship placement. This year’s cohort is 64% female, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to gender equality and inclusivity. Areas of training include electrical solar installation, beauty and personal care, fashion and design, carpentry, welding, and fabrication.

According to Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, the program addresses the skills gap among Ugandan youth, enabling them to secure employment or start their own businesses. While announcing Class 2024, Diana stated that “We are dedicated to creating opportunities for the youth to acquire valuable skills that will enable them to secure gainful employment or start their own businesses. Through the KCB Twekozese Programme, we are not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to the economic development of our communities,” Komukama said

The KCB Twekozese Programme is part of KCB Bank’s broader strategy to support sustainable development and improve livelihoods in Ugandan communities. By partnering with reputable vocational training institutes, KCB Bank Uganda through its implementing Partner KCB Foundation ensures high-quality training of youth that meets industry standards. This is done in partnership with government accredited institutions after which the students are certified.

The KCB Twekozese program has already shown success, with over 2,000 graduates and beneficiaries from 2022/2023 cohorts thriving in various sectors.

This year, KCB Bank has partnered with various schools across Uganda which include Zziwa Hair Academy, Lugogo Vocational, Nile Vocational Institute in Jinja, The School for the Deaf in Mbale, Nyamitanga Technical Institute, St Joseph’s Munteme in Hoima, Daniel Comboni in Gulu and Arua Technical Ragem.

