KAMPALA – Igara East MP Michael Mawanda has been detained at Natete Police Station over alleged mismanagement of UGX 164 billion meant for war veterans. Mawanda is accused of theft, corruption, and attempted fraud involving Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) summoned Mawanda and Mbulambuli Constituency MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi last week to record statements regarding their alleged involvement in the scandal.

Mawanda’s involvement in the West Mengo Growers Cooperative Society and his alleged role in mismanaging funds have been under scrutiny.

The CID is investigating allegations of inflated payments, non-existent claimants, and embezzlement of funds meant for cooperative societies.

Former State Minister for Trade, Harriet Ntababazi last year revealed that up to 30 legislators were facing criminal investigation over their alleged role in the embezzlement of the UGX 164 billion.

The re-arrest of Busiki County MP, Paul Akamba, is also said to be connected to the Cooperatives money.

The management of cooperative compensation funds in Uganda has been plagued by allegations of corruption and embezzlement. In 2011/2012, the Ugandan government allocated UGX 164 billion to compensate cooperative societies that lost funds and property during wars between 1979 and 2006.

However, the distribution of these funds has been marred by irregularities, with some MPs and government officials accused of conspiring to mismanage and embezzle the funds.

In August 2023, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, instructed the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industry to conduct an inquiry into the management of the cooperative compensation funds.

The committee’s investigation found inflated payments, non-existent claimants, and other irregularities, leading to the implication of over 30 MPs and government officials.

