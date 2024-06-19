KAMPALA – Police in Kampala have in custody a one Nsubuga Denis on allegations of Cyber stalking and distributing ponographic materials.

Nsubuga is accused of circulating an old nude video of an unidentified person purporting that it was for a tik toker Doreen Nalunga alias Milky bae.

“Nsubuga circulated the said video on various social media platforms,” said Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, noting that Nalunga reported the case to CPS Kampala, who immediately began investigating the matter.

Nsubuga Denis was traced and arrested and is currently detained at CPS Kampala.

Police say witnesses have confirmed to Police that the videos that Nsubuga circulated are not for Nalunga but for some other person who is not yet identified.

“We want to appeal to members of the public to be careful on what they post on social media and they should cross check any information before posting otherwise the law will catch up with you.”

