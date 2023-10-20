CFAO Motors in Uganda, a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility has unveiled the arrival of the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara on the Ugandan market.

Unveiled on Thursday, October 19, 2023, officials said the Grand Vitara features innovative Mild Hybrid technology, setting a new standard for eco-friendly driving.

“It combines a traditional internal combustion engine with a small electric motor and battery,” said Isaac Tegule, CFAO Motors Marketing Manager.

Tegule also described the new arrival as the first brand-new Hybrid vehicle introduced to the Ugandan market, setting new standards in eco-friendly driving and automotive innovation.

“The all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara represents a symbol of innovation, environmental responsibility, and a pioneering spirit.

“This SUV is set to establish a new benchmark in the Ugandan market and promises to endure as a symbol of excellence. The Grand Vitara is the top choice for individuals who seek to make a grand impression on the world while championing a greener, more sustainable future,” he added.

Key specifications

The new hybrid Suzuki Grand Vitara is a striking-looking SUV.

At the front, it gets a massive chrome embellished grille which is flanked by LED DRLs while the headlamps are positioned below. It has 17-inch machined-cut alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps at the rear.

Powering the new Grand Vitara will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that will do its duty in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder as well and makes it the most fuel-efficient SUV in Uganda.

Exceptional Features

The newcomer fits the mold of a modern urban SUV, with most variants featuring front-wheel drive.

An electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with selectable driving modes (Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock), experts say the features unparalleled control and adaptability to diverse road conditions.

The simple push-and-turn dial makes it effortless for drivers to switch between modes.

The Grand Vitara boasts a cutting-edge 9-inch HD Display Audio with smartphone integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, transforming the driving experience with seamless connectivity to essential apps and features.

It also has a comprehensive view of the vehicle’s surroundings provided by the 360-degree camera system, aiding parking, maneuvering, and enhancing safety.

The new arrival has been equipped with a wireless charge, hence, eliminating the need for cumbersome cables.

Safety Features

Its Electronic Stability Programme is able to enhance driving stability by continuously monitoring various vehicle parameters and intervening when necessary to maintain control.

Tegule said that its Hill Hold Control prevents the vehicle from rolling backward on inclines, offering a stress-free driving experience.

The Grand Vitara features SRS Front Dual, Side, and Curtain Shield Airbags to protect occupants in various crash scenarios. Its doors are designed to provide added protection in the event of a side-impact collision,” he said during the launch.

The vehicle comes with a comprehensive 3-year/100,000 km warranty, providing confidence in the vehicle’s reliability.

Owners will enjoy complimentary service for the first 2 years or 50,000 km, ensuring meticulous maintenance and the use of genuine parts for long-term vehicle performance, according to the specification manual.

The Grand Vitara is priced at USD 32,000 about UGX 122 million, offering exceptional value for an SUV of this class,” the vendor said.

