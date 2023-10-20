KAMPALA – The Leader of Opposition has aimed a major dig at Prime Minister Robbinah Nabbanja, describing the leader of government business in parliament as professionally unserious.

Mr. Mpuuga was responding to remarks by Nabbanja that the Opposition walked out of Parliament because of political posturing.

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, Nabbanja laughed off the decision by the Opposition to walk out of Parliament, saying it is one of their ploy to overthrow the NRM Government but these plans will be defeated.

“You will realize that the political tempers are becoming high in our political divide. And so, people like to be seen doing something, so however much you tolerate them, they have a mission, their mission is to collapse Government and we shall not allow it,” Nabbanja said.

In a brutal reply, Mpuuga claimed that the Prime Minister has created a career in unseriousness, “so he won’t waste his energy explaining her unserious character to Ugandans”.

“Some people come and find themselves where they are as an accident of human history. So if she found herself there, what should I do? That is all that the NRM has for a Prime Minister so we can only deal with her in her form and we sympathize with her judgement. I think she’s professionally unserious,” Mr. Mpuuga told reporters at Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

He added: “I think she’s professionally unserious, so that is how I can summerize her, if there is a career in unseriousness, she is an expert. So I don’t really want to expend my energies in explaining her conduct. But her conduct is all out for everybody to see and put her in her rightful place,” Mpuuga in response to Premier Nabbanja.

He also described as superficial and shallow the statement by the Government on the human rights violations committed against NUP supporters, saying the statement was tainted with material falsehoods and it was made as an attempt to just repress and clamp down on political dissent in Uganda.

The Opposition has since tasked Parliament to explain if it is complicit in the wanton murders due to its failure to demand accountability and justice for deceased Ugandans killed at the hands of State security agencies because the relatives of the deceased are still reeling in bereavement with no hope of ever receiving justice for the death of their loved ones.

David Muhoozi, State Minister for Internal Affairs questioned the authenticity of remarks by the Opposition that it has become fashionable to target Muslims in arrest for murders in Uganda, saying such statements are objectionable in nature. “I saw the Leader of Opposition try to galvanize effort for his paper even the claim that Muslims are targeted which I find objectionable,” Muhoozi.

