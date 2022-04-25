The formula one craze in Uganda is one you surely cannot miss especially if you stay in the neighborhoods of Kiwatule or Najjera.

This is because those areas are in proximity with the gardens Najjera a popular spot known for its formular one club that sets up and enjoys Formula on their popular Johnnie Walker Race Sundays that take place every race day on the formula One Calendar.

This Sunday was no exception as enthusiast gathered at the gardens to catch the thrilling run of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The race that took place in Italy saw World Champ Max Verstappen dominate the race revitalizing his hopes of retaining the formula one world Championship title.

Guests were treated to a Johnnie walker BBQ and highball combo experience that focused on BBQ grills which are a delicious pairing for whisky.

Other offerings included big screen televisions with live sound all courtesy of Johnnie Walker to match the grandeur and spectacle of the sport.

The brand was also on offer discounted from regular price. Johnnie Walker Black Label went from UGX300 to UGX 250, Double Black was going for UGX 300 from UGX 350 and Gold Label went for UGX 400 from UGX460.

The bar atmosphere was also elevated by Johnnie Walker’s premium branding which fired up the spirits of the race galore’s faithful.

To heighten the experience, fans of the sport were treated to a cocktail happy hour to get the party going. This included delicious selections of cocktails made with Johnnie Walker Black Label and Gold.

The popularity of the sport in Uganda does not comes as a surprise as the sport has made a resurgence in popularity over the last two years, widening its audience from the once older elitist audience to now including the younger modern elite corporate class of young adults.

With 20 more race weeks on the annual calendar, and with Johnnie Walker on board it is safe to say that Formula One lovers are in for a treat.

