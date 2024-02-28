The PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches has been given a major boost with the presence of super star Rory McIlroy. Catch the Northern Irishman’s attempt to dominate at the PGA National Resort and Spa in South Florida from Thursday 29 February to 3 March 2024.

Founded in 1972 as Jackie Gleason’s Inverrary Classic, this tournament was known for more than four decades as the Honda Classic, but will be known as the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches from 2024 onwards.

The defending champion is American Chris Kirk, who shot 266 (-14) before defeating compatriot Eric Cole in a playoff to claim the title. Kirk will defend his title against a high-class field which features no less than seven other former champions of the event, including Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

“Rory carries a lot of weight in any tournament he decides to play, it gives it some instant validity to the event. I’m looking forward to a strong field there and I think everybody running the tournament is excited, and with a title sponsor in Cognizant,” Kirk said.

“It’s always good to come back to a tournament where you’ve won and had success before, and even better when it’s a bit of a home game,” said McIlroy. “PGA National is a great test of golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players.”

The tournament executive director Joie Chitwood added: “The recipe is there – a new partner is excited to be involved and the energy they are going to bring, the PGA Tour is stepping in to operate the event, and we will look at things differently. How can we tweak and manage? The recipe is there – great players, the PGA Tour is involved and Cognizant as a sponsor, get ready.”

This action will be live DStv for African viewers through SuperSport Golf

Cognizant Classic broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 29 February

21:00: Day 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Friday 1 March

21:00: Day 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Saturday 2 March

20:00: Day 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

Sunday 3 March

20:00: Day 4 – LIVE on SuperSport Golf

