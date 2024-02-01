KAMPALA The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa will host the NCBA Uganda Juniors Open slated for March March 31 to April 1, 2024, the organisers have announced.

NCBA Group will host the 2024 edition in partnership with US Kids Golf as part of initiatives to groom Africa’s next generation of golfers.

Officials said that the status, earned at different levels during the tournament, enables players to qualify for other U.S. Kids Golf Major Championships, including Regional, International, and World Teen Championships.

Mr. Mark Muyobo, CEO NCBA Bank explained that the tournament seeks to bolster integrity, friendship, discipline, and self-esteem among the juniors with the best performers qualifying for the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Championship in South Africa.

Muyobo said the bank has injected up to UGX. 80 Million to help prepare the young generation for Greatness in future tournaments in Uganda, the region, and indeed globally, in line with NCBA’s ethos of Go For It!

“As we continue to pursue Greatness, the first tournament this year will be held at the end of March with Junior Golfers flying in from across the world for the three-day event at Serena Kigo Golf Club with NCBA Bank as the lead Sponsors, having injected more than UGX.80M in cash and prizes,” he said, rallying as many Junior Golfers as possible to register to be part of this global event.

The event is expected to bring together over 200 junior Golfers, representing over a dozen nationalities including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, China, Ghana, India, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Theo Van Rooyen, the director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa said that the junior golfers will utilize the 2024 edition tournament to accumulate points for the US Kids tournament.

“The NCBA golf open will present juniors from across Africa and elsewhere. This is a big opportunity to get points for the US Kids tournament. The tournament will be divided into age groups from 6 to 17 years. This is a great tournament for the development of the children,” Rooyen stated.

Moses Matisko, President of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) lauded the program that he tagged as a game changer.

