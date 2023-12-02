In a thrilling conclusion to the third edition of the NCBA Golf Series, the grand finale unfolded on December 1, 2023, at the Sigona Golf Club in Kenya.

The series, which commenced in March 2023 at the Kenya Railway Golf Club, witnessed golfers from the Amateur series vie for supremacy in an exhilarating journey across courses in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

3,500 golfers competed in the regional tournament, narrowing down to 108 finalists. Ultimately, Phillip Shiharsy and Louisa Gitau emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The long awaited event showcased a strong roster of participants, all competing for a piece of the substantial prize pool amounting to KSH 300,000 (UGX 7.3M).

The overall winners of each category were set to receive KSH 100,000 (UGX 2.4M).

Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka won the Ladies Longest Drive while Peter Tumusiime emerged the Gross Winner under the Men’s category. They were both sponsored by NCBA Bank to participate in this Grand finale in Nairobi at Sigona Golf Club.

According to Mark Muyobo, the CEO of NCBA Bank, the 2023 The Grand Finale at Sigona Golf Club stands as a testament to NCBA’s dedication to promoting sportsmanship, skill development, and the overall growth of golf in the region.

“The regional competition has truly elevated the profile of golf within NCBA Bank, showcasing the bank’s commitment to fostering excellence and camaraderie in the sport,” says Muyobo.

As NCBA continues to invest in golf, the series have not only provided a platform for spirited competition but has also strengthened the bonds within the golfing community.

Grand Finale Winners

PIGA MINGI

JAMES MUGO scored 103 NET

NEAREST TO PIN

RAHAB THUO

LONGEST DRIVE

MEN JOHN KARIUKI

LONGEST DRIVE

LADY PEACE KABASWEKA

GUEST WINNER

JOHN KARIUKI

80 Gross.

JUNIOR GROSS WINNER

TELVIN THUKU 89 Gross

STAFF WINNER

CHARLES OMONDI 97 Gross.

LADY NETT WINNER

JOSEPHINE CHESANG 73 NET

MEN NETT WINNER

JIMMY AKHONYA 68NETT.

LADY GROSS RUNNER-UP

JAINI SHAH

84GROSS

MEN GROSS RUNNER-UP

CEDRIC KONZOLO 77GROSS.

LADY GROSS WINNER

LOUISA GITAU 84GROSS.

MEN GROSS WINNER

PETER TUMUSIIME 76GROSS.

OVERALL GROSS WINNER

PHILIP SHIHARSY 75GROSS.

