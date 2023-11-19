ENTEBBE – NCBA Bank Uganda has boosted the prestigious Singleton Match Play Challenge with UGX 60 Million sponsorship.

The confirmation took place on Saturday at the Entebbe Golf Club where Hundreds of golfers representing a number of golf clubs from within and outside Uganda are gathered.

Speaking during the Award Ceremony, NCBA CEO Mark Muyobo said the bank is committed to growing the game of Golf in Uganda and especially inspiring both players and fans to pursue the benefits that come along with the sport.

“We have invested over Ugx. 60 million in sponsorship and activation of the Singleton Golf challenge besides sponsoring other golf tournaments in Uganda because golf matters deeply to NCBA. This is because, just like the sport, the bank believes in precision, strategy, and the pursuit of excellence.”

Muyobo emphasized the bank’s commitment to promoting the game of Golf in Uganda in line with the Bank’s Environment Social and Governance strategy and noted that this is one of the ways they give back to the community.

NCBA Bank is Uganda’s third biggest bank in East Africa by assets and is supporting the Singleton Match Play Challenge as part of its corporate social investment activities.

Other sponsors of the Singleton Golf Challenge are DSTV, Afrisafe, Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, and Uganda Breweries Ltd.

