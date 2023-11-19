ENTEBBE – The Singleton Match Play Challenge took an exhilarating reggae-infused turn at the semi-final round, at the Entebbe Club on Saturday.

The day that commenced with a spirited tee-off at 7:30 AM, witnessed the remaining four pairs passionately compete for a place in the coveted final round scheduled for December 2nd 2023.

Unfortunately, the formidable pair of Entebbe Club Captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona, succumbed to the dynamic duo of Bogera Joseph and Kiddu Kenneth, with 4/3, relinquishing their chance at the championship’s finale.

Similarly, the Mayindo Brian and Odur Micheal pair experienced a 3/2 finish, which gave them a narrow victory against the determined pair of Mugunzi Richard and Saidi Kirarira.

The day also featured an exciting Inter-Club Challenge, with golf clubs from across the country and the region vying for the prestigious Inter-Club Championship trophy. Participants included renowned clubs such as Uganda Golf Club, Kabale Golf Club, Kigali Golf Club, and Entebbe Club.

The hosts, Entebbe Club, emerged victorious, and were crowned the best Club 2023.

Regardless of victory or defeat on the greens, the evening at the club unfolded as a celebration of its own. Following a challenging day on the course, players were treated to an enchanting 19th hole Singleton experience, featuring a vibrant Reggae Ragga-themed celebration.

All the day’s hardships became a distant memory as participants dined and reveled throughout the night.

Daniel Kalungi, UBL’s Head of Reserve Key Accounts remarked; “The Singleton brings a unique blend of fun to golf. In the morning, we are focused on the game, and in the evenings, we toast to the best single malt whisky in the world-the Singleton.”

“Tonight, we brought our entire whisky catalogue for golfers and enthusiasts to savor. With the season of gifting upon us, I am glad golfers have embraced our brands- Singleton and Johnnie Walker, as the perfect gifts to give to their friends and loved ones. I urge all whisky enthusiasts out there to make it a point to gift their workmates, peers, and loved ones, a bottle from our catalogue, and share in the merrymaking,” he added.

The triumphant stars of the night were the pairings of Bogera Joseph and Kenneth Kiddu, as well as Saidi Kiraria and Mucunguzi Richard.

The two are set to face off in the highly anticipated finale on December 2 at Entebbe Club. The event will be a grand black-tie affair, and will attract the crème de la crème of golf enthusiasts from Uganda and across the region.

