Arsenal, Man City or Liverpool

In what is shaping up to be one of the most tightly contested title races in recent memory, bookmakers have crowned Manchester City as the favourites for the Premier League title following the outcomes of the weekend’s matches.

Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United saw them slip from the position of favourites to behind both Manchester City and Arsenal in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Previously priced at 5/4, Liverpool’s odds have now drifted out to 9/4, implying a probability of 28.7% for them to clinch the title.

Manchester City, on the other hand, has seen their odds shorten from 2/1 to 6/4 favourites following their result at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are closely trailing behind Manchester City with odds of 7/4, giving them an implied probability of 34%.

Since Saturday morning, Arsenal has emerged as the most popular choice to lift the Premier League trophy, accounting for 36.9% of bets placed on Oddschecker (Man City 33.9% and Liverpool 29.4%).

Team Points Title Odds Implied Probability (%) Arsenal 71 7/4 34 Liverpool 71 9/4 28.7 Man City 70 6/4 37.3

Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: “Entering this weekend’s fixtures as the title favorites, Liverpool has relinquished that position following their 2-2 draw at Manchester United. Manchester City has stepped in to replace Jurgen Klopp’s team as the bookmakers’ preferred choice to claim the title at odds of 6/4. However, it’s Arsenal that has captured the attention of bettors on Oddschecker over the weekend, with 36.9% making them the most popular bet to win the title.”