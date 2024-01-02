MBARARA – Siraj Muhindo’s free-kick in the dying minutes of the game was all that mattered for Kanyarigiri Town Council to lift the inaugural Kasomore Christmas Cup 2023 when the two-month football tournament – staged for the constituents of Ibanda North climaxed at Ishongororo playgrounds on New Year.

The final – which the tournament’s chief sponsor, Innocent Tumukwatsibwe Kasomore watched as guest of honour, saw Kanyarigiri fire blanks in most attacks as their arch-rival – Rwenkobwa Town Council jealously guarded their territory before Muhindo broke the jinx to the send the mammoth crowd in attendance into wild celebrations.

The winners walked away with a trophy and bull as the losing finalists jointly smiled away with a he-goat, supplementing other incentives that included sets of jerseys, transportation and lunch for each of the teams of the seven sub counties that participated in this tournament, which kicked off in November 2023 with a view of identifying and nurturing youth talents in the constituency.

Ishongororo Town Council won a cash envelope after emerging a better side over Rushango in the third-place play-off watched earlier at the same venue.

Tumukwatsibwe has mega plans to dislodge veteran politician Hon. Xavier Akampurira Kyooma from the Ibanda North constituency seat in parliament – using the virgin talent youth development in the area as an entry. He restated his earlier commitment to turn the tournament an annual event.

“Besides the prizes set for the winning teams, all participating teams were provided with transportation for each of their respective fixtures. We also provided lunch for players and officials on match days….

“We want the youth of Ibanda North to exploit their talent and we are certain that that goal is achievable…because after the Kasomore Christmas Cup – our technical team will come up with a list of the best talents, whom we plan to assist in exposing in some of the elite leagues in the country,” revealed Mr Tumukwatsibwe in an earlier interview.

