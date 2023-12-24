Latest Arsenal news with the Premier League title race set to heat up as Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City face fixtures thick and fast

Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Arsenal will sit top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day after their dramatic 1-1 draw with title rivals Liverpool. The Gunners entered the huge Anfield clash at the summit and they left Merseyside with a share of the spoils while reigning champions Manchester City saw their clash against Brentford postponed due to Club World Cup participation.

The visitors made an electric start to the game with Gabriel Magalhaes heading home a Martin Odegaard free kick. However, the lead was short-lived as Mohamed Salah fired in an equaliser later in the half with Oleksandr Zinchenko guilty of a defensive error.

With the point keeping Arsenal top, Arteta delivered his verdict on the draw following the final whistle. “It was an unbelievable game of football,” he said in a press conference. “One of the most intense I have witnessed in this league in 20 years. To see our boys have the courage and belief to play like we have done here I think our players deserve big, big credit.”

The fixtures are now set to come thick and fast with Arsenal back in action twice before 2024 begins as they welcome West Ham to Emirates Stadium before heading to Fulham on New Year’s Eve.

