Manchester City have clinched the best men’s team award at the Ballon d’Or following their treble-winning season.

At the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday night, Lionel Messi has clinched his eighth Ballon d’Or title, winning the men’s award at the 2023 ceremony.

City swept up on the night, with Erling Haaland clinching the best striker award too

The Argentine picked up the accolade for the eighth time in his career after a wonderful World Cup campaign with his national side at the end of 2022.

Individual accolades aside, Pep Guardiola’s clinched their own esteemed award after their dominance across Europe and the Premier League last season.

While the Spanish manager was not in attendance to accept the award, several members of the squad, who have also been included as nominees for the best men’s award, were there to accept the award.

