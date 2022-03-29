Navruz Cup

Uzbekistan 4-2 Uganda

Navbahor Stadium

Tuesday, 29-03-2022

The Uganda Cranes finished second in the Intercontinental Navruz Cup following defeat to hosts-Uzbekistan in the final played on Tuesday.

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side lost 4-2 in an open contest played at the Navbahor Stadium.

AS Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov netted a hattrick for Uzbekistan while Jaloliddin Masharipov scored the other.

Faruku Miya and captain Emmanuel Okwi were on target for the Cranes.

Uzbekistan who beat Krygz Republic 3-1 in the semis, went ahead on 34 minutes as he pounced onto poor communication between Herbert Achai and Alionzi Nafian to slot into an empty net.

Moments later, Shomurodov slotted home a second after he was played in by Masharipov.

Miya had a chance to reduce the deficit with a free kick at the stroke of halftime but his effort was well saved by the keeper.

Seven minutes after the recess, Miya reduced the deficit with a simple finish off a Milton Kalisa Cross.

However, Uganda conceded a third moments later as Shomurodov swept home off a scintillating counter attack.

Any thoughts of a Cranes come back were put to bed on 72 minutes as Shomurodov completed his hattrick.

As consolation, Okwi fired in from outside the box for Uganda’s second and his second of the competition having also scored against Tajikistan in the semis.

Uganda finished second while Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan came third and fourth respectively.

How The Cranes Started

Alionzi Nafian, Allan Kyambadde, Herbert Achai, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Steven Sserwadda, Fahad Bayo, Farouk Miya, Emma Okwi.

