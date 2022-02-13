Uganda Premier League

Mbarara City FC vs KCCA FC

Kakyeka Stadium

Sunday, 13-02-2022 @4pm

KCCA FC will hope to continue pilling the pressure on leaders Vipers SC when they take on Mbarara City FC on Sunday.

The Kasasiro Boys start the day for points behind the Venoms and will know that any slip ups mean the title starts slipping away.

They have struggled to control games sine the season started with their latest shortcomings prevailing in the win over URA FC at the start of the week in a game that the Tax Collectors dominated.

Despite the lack of reasonable control, Morley Byekwaso’s side have atleast been winning games and one more would be welcome against a Mbarara City side that has traditionally given KCCA problems.

For the Ankole Lions, they are in desperate need for points as they are currently into the relegation dog-fight.

Sadiq Ssempiji’s side sit in 13th with 15 points, level with 14th placed Bright Stars.

They are usually hard to beat at home and will hope they can use that as motivation against KCCA.

Mbarara City will be without Bebe Swalik and Karim Ramathan who are both injured. Makweth Wol has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Solomon Okwalinga returns from injury after missing the last game. Augustine Kacancu is available for selection after seeing his licence issues sorted out.

KCCA will continue to be without the trio of Sadat Anaku, Julius Poloto and Ali Mwirusi who are out of the country with team Fundi. Dominic Ayella is still caught up with school commitments. Emmanuel Wasswa, Geofrey Wasswa, Brian Kayanja and Denis Iguma are all injured. Peter Magambo is yet to return to full training so he is also still out of contention.

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides since November 2017. In the previous nine meetings, KCCA have won three, Mbarara City one with the other five all ending in draws. This fixture is yet to witness an away victory with all four wins going to the home side. KCCA won the first meeting between the two sides 1-0 at Lugogo.

