Uganda Premier League

Friday, October 29

-SC Villa 1-0 Police FC

-URA FC 3-1 UPDF FC

-Mbarara City FC 2-1 Arua Hill SC

The Uganda Premier League continued with four matches on Friday, October 29.

Substitute Saddam Masereka scored the only goal of the contest played at Kavumba Recreation Grounds.

Masereka who had earlier replaced Oscar Mawa, raced onto a long-clearance by Meddie Kibirige before slotting past the hapless Abdul Kimera.

This was Villa’s first game in the league and it sees them get their campaign off to a winning start after struggling to secure a licence for the 2021/22 season.

For Police, it is their fourth successive loss since the season started and it leaves them rooted to the foot of the table with no points.

At Ndejje, URA FC came from a goal down to overcome UPDF at the Arena of Visions.

Simon Mbazira handed UPDF a shock lead on 45 minutes, one that arrived against the run of play.

The equalizer did not come until the 68th minute through Cromwel Rwothomio.

Viane Ssekajugo handed URA their first lead on 73 minutes before Rwothomio put the contest to bed.

URA were taking part in their first game since exiting the CAF Confederations Cup, a tournament that had seen them fail to honor their match-day one, two and three fixtures.

For UPDF, they have now also lost a league game after drawing and winning their opening two fixtures.

At Kakyeka, Mbarara City powered past Arua Hill SC 2-1.

Henry Kitegenyi opened the scoring on 7 minutes before Jude Ssemugabi added a second for the Ankole Lions.

Alfred Leku then netted what would turn out to be just a consolation for the visitors with 17 games to play.

In Jinja, James Otim scored the only goal as Gaddafi beat Bright Stars 1-0 at the Gaddafi Arena.

This is Gaddafi’s first victory of the campaign and it take them to four points from as many games.

For Bright Stars, it’s already thei third loss of the season having also lost to Mbarara City FC and Onduparaka FC.

The UPL continues on Saturday with four more games.

