2021 AfroBasket – Second Round

Nigeria 68-80 Uganda

Kigali Arena, Rwanda

Tuesday, 31-08-2021

Robinson Opong was the star of the show as he shot 6/10 from deep on his way to a team-high 19 points and kept on stretching Uganda’s lead whenever Nigeria threatened to come back.

Opong who came off the bench also added four rebounds, two assists and as many steals in what was his finest display at the continental championship, so far.

Silverbacks star-player Ishmail Wainwright was also big for Uganda posting a double double of 11 points and as many rebounds. The Toronto Raptors player added six assists and three steals to cap another fine display.

Adam Seiko (10), Arthur Kaluma (11) and Deng Geu (11) were the other Silverbacks who got into double figures in terms of scoring on Tuesday.

Uganda started strongly and took the first quarter 24-12.

Nigeria came back stronger in the second but could not best a rampant Silverbacks side who took the quarter 20-19 to go into the break leading by 13 points (44-31).

Uganda almost made the win safe as they won the third 23-18 to head into the last 10 minutes leading by 18.

Nigeria twice brought the game to win-in single digits but Uganda was resilient enough to see out the contest.

For D-Tigers, Uzodinma Utomi top scored with 23 points on the day.

Uganda will now take on Cape Verde in the quarter finals on Thursday afternoon.

How Uganda started

Adam Seiko, Jimmy Enabu, Arthur Kaluma, Deng Geu, Ishmail Wainwright

Related