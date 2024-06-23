KAMPALA —The 20th edition of the Airtel Masaza Cup kicked off on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Kasana grounds in Luweero. Buganda’s premier, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, graced the opening match between Buluuli and defending champions Bulemeezi.

Buluuli secured a 1-0 victory, with Robert Ssewanyana scoring the decisive goal in the first half.

Kanyike Muhammad, Buluuli’s midfielder, was awarded the Man of the Match accolade by the Katikkiro.

“There has been discipline for the players, officials, managers, and fans, that’s important because football can’t develop if there’s hooliganism. So it’s important that we observed discipline throughout the tournament,” Katikkiro Mayiga said.

By observing discipline, Mayiga noted that players’ standards shall be raised, thereby attracting football scouts. “That will raise the standards and it will offer a chance, especially to the young players to get scouted and taken to bigger stages.”

Ali Balunywa, Sales and Distribution Director at Airtel Uganda, hailed fans for their discipline and encouraged them to continue supporting the tournament. “I continue to congratulate the fans who have come to watch this game and for the discipline that has been exhibited. We continue to encourage fans to come and watch the games and all other games that will be running across other venues.”

Balunywa committed to Airtel Uganda’s continued support for football and other initiatives in the kingdom. “Let these games be an avenue for uniting the community, an avenue for unearthing new talent, and an avenue that continues to give us fun and gives us another reason to continue to give us another reason to imagine what we can be if we continue to work together.”

He congratulated Buluuli for winning the opening game of Masaza 2024 Cup and Bulemeezi for putting up a spirited fight.

