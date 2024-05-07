KAMPALA, UGANDA — Vivo Energy Uganda, the marketer and distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has announced its continued title sponsorship of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, scheduled for May 10-12, 2024, in Jinja. The company has extended a sponsorship package worth UGX 300 million to the Federation of Motor Sports Uganda, demonstrating its commitment to developing Ugandan motorsport.

Speaking at the event, Johan Grobbelaar, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, said, “We are proud to continue our title sponsorship of the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. Our long-standing partnership with the Federation of Motorsport Uganda reflects our unwavering commitment to the motorsport community in Uganda. Through this sponsorship, we aim to support the dreams and aspirations of rally drivers and enthusiasts across the country.”

Hon. Jimmy Akena, President of the Federation of Motorsports Uganda, commended Vivo Energy Uganda’s continued dedication to the event, saying, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vivo Energy Uganda for the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the growth and success of motorsport in Uganda.”

At the press event, Vivo Energy Uganda unveiled renowned rally driver Jas Mangat as the latest addition to the Shell Uganda Rally team. Mangat, a three-time National Rally Champion and the 2022 Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally winner, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team. The company also confirmed its continued sponsorship of rally ace Ronald Sebuguzi for the thirteenth year.

The annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is a significant event in the Ugandan motorsport calendar, and with Shell V-Power’s increased sponsorship, the event in Jinja promises to be even more exciting and challenging than ever before. The Federation of Motorsports Uganda urged motorsport enthusiasts from Uganda and beyond to anticipate an unforgettable weekend of adrenaline-fueled action, while prioritizing personal safety and adhering to set rally guidelines and road safety regulations.

