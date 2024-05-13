As the EPL 2023/24 season nears completion, Arsenal’s hopes to take the title partly lie in the hands of Tottenham Hotspur who are hosting Manchester City on Tuesday.

Let’s take a look at the two clubs record

The Soccer Teams Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City played 56 Games since 1995. Among them, Tottenham Hotspur won 26 games (Total Goals 76, PPG 1.4), Manchester City won 21 (Total Goals 81, PPG 1.4), and drew 9. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Past H2H Results, Asian Handicap Win%: 50.0%, Total Goals Over%: 50.0%.

Last 5, Tottenham Hotspur won 4, Draw 0, Lose 1, 1.2 Goals per match, 2.8 Goals Conceded per match, Asian Handicap Win%: 0.0%, Total Goals Over%: 60.6%.

Last 5, Manchester City won 2, Draw 0, Lose 3, 3.2 Goals per match, 0.2 Goals Conceded per match, Asian Handicap Win%: 80.0%, Total Goals Over%: 60.0%.

