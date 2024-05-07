MultiChoice Uganda has launched DStv Stream, a cutting-edge standalone streaming service that offers a world of great content directly to viewers’ screens anytime, anywhere. This innovative service eliminates the need for a dish or decoder, providing instant access to a wide array of content, including live sports, blockbuster movies, and beloved series.

According to Lois Kwikiriza, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing, “DStv Stream marks a monumental shift in how we deliver entertainment. We are eliminating barriers so that more people can enjoy our extensive line-up of premium content with unprecedented ease.”

With DStv Stream, customers can choose from various packages to suit their needs, including Premium, Compact Plus, and more, all offering instant streaming on multiple devices. The service also includes features such as offline downloads and additional mobile streams, ensuring entertainment is always at your fingertips.

To sign up for this game-changing service, visit (link unavailable) New users can set off their new subscriptions with just a few clicks, all without the need for a decoder or installation.

DStv Stream is suited to households with a Wi-Fi connection and an appetite for the latest digital consumption. It speaks directly to a dynamic audience, especially those with busy family lives and a tech-savvy edge.

With DStv Stream, customers can look forward to a variety of new content, including adventures, funny antics, and adrenaline-packed movies. Sporting enthusiasts can also enjoy a diverse range of live sports action, including tennis, Formula 1, and football.

