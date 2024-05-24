The Soccer Teams Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid played 11 Games since 2009. Among them, Borussia Dortmund won 3 games (Total Goals 17, PPG 1.5), Real Madrid won 5 (Total Goals 24, PPG 2.2), and drew 3. Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Past H2H Results, Asian Handicap Win%: 33.3%, Total Goals Over%: 66.7%.

Last 5, Borussia Dortmund won 4, Draw 0, Lose 1, 2.2 Goals per match, 0.8 Goals Conceded per match, Asian Handicap Win%: 80.0%, Total Goals Over%: 40.0%.

Last 5, Real Madrid won 3, Draw 1, Lose 1, 3.6 Goals per match, 1.0 Goals Conceded per match, Asian Handicap Win%: 80.0%, Total Goals Over%: 60.0%.

This page lists the head-to-head record of Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid including biggest victories and defeats between the two sides, and H2H stats in all competitions. You are on page where you can compare teams Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid before start the match. Here you can easy to compare statistics for both teams.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid H2H Statistics updated on 2024/05/24 at 15:36.

