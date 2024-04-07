Thousands of Ugandans turned up for the 11th Edition of the highly anticipated Airtel-Kabaka Birthday Run, showcasing a powerful display of unity against HIV/AIDS.

Held today under the theme “Men against HIV/AIDS to save the Girl Child”, at Lubiri, the Run is a precursor to the birthday celebrations of the Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and is also used as a platform for championing better public health among communities in Uganda.

Since its inception in 2003, the annual Kabaka Birthday Run has continued to rally Ugandans to join in celebrating the Kabaka’s life and to also support efforts to reduce the burden of disease within their communities. Having achieved tangible results against sickle cell disease and fistula, the past two editions have focused the fight on ending the spread of HIV/AIDS, with the goal of achieving an AIDS-free future by 2030.

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, manoj murali, expressed his appreciation to the people of Uganda for their overwhelming turnout in support of a cause dedicated to improving their health.

“We are pleased that Ugandans have continued to rally behind this campaign, which aims to end HIV/AIDS by 2030. Our partnership with Buganda Kingdom solidifies our sustainability agenda and through Airtel Cares, we have been able to boost sectors that improve Ugandans’ wellbeing, which include health, education and agriculture.”

Murali added, “Airtel and the Buganda Kingdom have made significant strides towards improving the health status among Ugandans, and the results are evident in the fight against HIV/AIDS, sickle cell disease, and fistula. All this has been possible because of the support of the runners, who have participated in the previous editions of the Kabaka Birthday run.

According to the World Health Organization, Uganda has achieved a remarkable 77% decline in HIV infections among newborns. This translates to a significant drop from 20,000 cases in 2010 to 5,900 in 2022. This positive trend is further confirmed by 2023 data from the Uganda AIDS Commission. Beyond newborns, Uganda has also seen a promising decrease in overall HIV/AIDS new infections and deaths. UNAIDS data from 2023 shows a decline in new infections from 66,000 in 2015 to 52,000 in 2022. Similarly, deaths attributed to HIV/AIDS have dropped from 26,000 in 2015 to 17,000 in 2022.

While addressing the participants of the 2024 Kabaka birthday run, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga, said, “I am thrilled that all of you answered our call and came out in large numbers. You did so not only to kick start the celebrations of His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s birthday but also to support the health drive towards ending HIV/AIDS by 2030 and according to available data, our efforts have shown progress. Your participation also strengthens His Highness’s role as a goodwill ambassador for HIV/AIDS awareness in Uganda.

“Building on last year’s theme, ‘Men Against HIV/AIDS to Save the Girl Child,’ the 11th edition continues to champion the fight against HIV/AIDS in Uganda. We are particularly grateful to our premium partner, Airtel Uganda, whose foresightedness and unwavering support has yielded significant results for our beloved nation. Their commitment towards Kingdom activities has been remarkable in improving the livelihood among Buganda and the entire nation.” Owek. Mayiga added.

“As a socially responsible corporate organization, Airtel Uganda remains committed to supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on Ugandans and are tailored to improve the livelihoods of the people within the Kingdom and beyond,” Murali concluded.”

