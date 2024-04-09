KAMPALA – KCB Bank Uganda has handed over UGX20 million in cash support towards this year’s edition of the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run.

This year’s run will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Kyambogo University Cricket Ovel from 5:00 to Midday, according to organizers.

While handing over the cash in Kampala on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the KCB Bank Uganda, Head of Marketing and Communications said the run will give Ugandans who desire to participate in bigger regional and international marathons a chance to prepare for upcoming races.

“It is commendable that as Ugandans we are embracing a healthy lifestyle through activities like running, among other sports. Health experts tell us that running is a great way to keep stress at bay while keeping healthy and fit. We have been told that running keeps lifestyle diseases like hypertension, obesity, and others away while boosting one’s immunity and keeping our brains alert,” said Ssempebwa whose bank has also provided a platform to collect running fares through KCB Pay platform.

“Our passion for supporting sports in the country is one of the ways we strive to live up to our brand promise For People For Better, by lending support and encouragement to those around us to partake in healthy living by exercising through sports. KCB Bank’s willingness to improve sports is evidenced by our recently announced sponsorship to KCB KOBS Rugby Club, Pearl of Africa Rally, various golf tournaments, among others,” she added.

On his part, Julius Nkuraija, the CEO of Kyambogo Ultra Run appreciated the support and boost given by KCB Bank.

“In a special way, I would like to extend my vote of thanks to KCB Bank for joining hands with us for this noble cause. Thank you so much because we believe that this partnership is going to be a voice that will increase our mark in the country and get more and more Ugandans to participate in this challenge marathon,” Nkuraija stated.

He added: “To all Ugandans out there, I encourage you to participate in the runs that get organized not only by us, but also other entities across the country. The health benefits recorded are immense because then we are all positively investing in our lives for a greater cause.”

The participants will compete in 50KM and 25KM categories, said Nkuraija adding that at UGX50000, each runner will receive a T-shirt and finisher’s medal.

