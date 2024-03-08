KAMPALA – In September 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) approved the East Africa Pamoja Bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The approval announcement made in Cairo, Egypt will see Uganda host the AFCON alongside Kenya and Tanzania. Morocco will host the 2025 edition.

To check the readiness of this trio, CAF inspectors are in the region inspecting if all the required are intact.

In Uganda, these were impressed by the magnificent Hamz Stadium, constructed by tycoon Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, which is ready for Presidential Commissioning soon.

This third CAF Inspection visit at the facility after the July 2023 and Feb 2024 ones, comes just shortly after the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports’ visit on February 20, 2024, who was also greatly mesmerized by the construction works and commended Hamis for individually delivering such unbelievable facility on great international standards for the government in Uganda.

The CAF inspection team, during their visit to Hamz Stadium at Nakivubo War Memorial Grounds, meticulously examined various critical criteria essential for hosting top-tier football competitions. Notably, they paid keen attention to the quality of the playing surface, which Ham ensured met international standards by importing high-grade grass carpets used in top-tier stadiums worldwide. Professional engineers from Europe were involved in the installation, ensuring compliance with the game’s laws.

In addition to the playing surface, the CAF inspectors scrutinized modern floodlights, a standby generator, well-equipped dressing rooms to cater to a minimum of four teams, first aid and treatment facilities, comfortable seating for spectators, and media facilities.

The inspection extended to the provision of necessary amenities such as television sets, refrigerators stocked with non-alcoholic drinks, sealed mineral water bottles, and waste-paper bins for bottles.

The comprehensive inspection tour continued as the CAF officials evaluated Hamz Nakivubo Stadium’s inner and outer perimeters, the mixed zone area, parking facilities, washrooms, restaurants, outlets, and access roads. Ham’s impressive construction of channels around the stadium ensured smooth water flow during rainy periods. The CAF inspectors expressed their utmost satisfaction with the standard of Hamz Nakivubo Stadium, acknowledging the facilities potential to host CAF A type competitions. This positive appraisal stands as a testament to the country’s readiness to co-host the prestigious football tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

