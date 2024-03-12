Over the weekend, rugby enthusiasts who were eagerly following the HSBC World Rugby 7s were in for a treat at Legends Grounds Lugogo, the home of Guinness Rugby.

Uganda’s rugby journey during the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series was indeed a sweet triumph for the fans. Both the Lady Cranes and the Rugby Cranes showcased stellar performances, securing victories that echoed through the venue. With the Lady Cranes cruising into the Quarter finals having secured a 15-05 win over Thailand while Rugby Cranes came out on top against hosts Uruguay, winning 26-21, it was an exhilarating game.

Guinness used the occasion to bring their new Future Serve campaign to life. The campaign, a nod to the skill behind pouring the perfect serve, aims to have Guinness consumer savour their favourite stout in its most ideal form.

Roy Tumwizere, the Guinness Brand Manager, shared details on the essence of the Guinness Future Serve campaign, saying, “Our commitment to crafting the perfect serve is driven by the desire to ensure that every consumer enjoys their Guinness experience to the fullest. It’s not just about the beer, it’s about the joy of savouring each sip in its ideal form.”

“The perfect simple is in three simple steps; chill, tilt and pour. Your Guinness should be chilled to 6%, tilt the glass at an angle of 45% and pour,” Tumwizere said.

On the Guinness association with rugby, Tumwizere reiterated that the brand is committed to the growth on the game in Uganda.

“We are proud to share the rugby passion with, offering fans a space where they can celebrate the victories, the experiences and the memories,” he added.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, and the attendees revelled in the unique blend of rugby and a perfect Guinness serve.

