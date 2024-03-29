A potential title decider in the Premier League will take centre stage on Sunday 31 March, as Manchester City and Arsenal meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Just one point separates the Gunners (1st place, 64 points, leading Liverpool on goal difference) from the Citizens (3rd place, 63 points) at the top of the log, making this clash one which could have major ramifications as to whether the Premier League trophy ends up in Manchester, London or even Liverpool come the end of the season!

Manchester City’s current form:

Man City have put together a 13-match unbeaten in the Premier League, with their last defeat coming against Aston Villa back in December 2023.

The Citizens’ most recent league result was a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool on March 10 – in which John Stones’s opener was cancelled out by an Alexis Mac Allister penalty – and they were in FA Cup action six days later, recording a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United thanks to a brace of goals from Bernardo Silva.

Arsenal’s current form:

Arsenal have been on an absolute tear in the Premier League, racking up eight successive wins from mid-January to early March – the most recent of which saw them defeat Brentford 2-1 at home thanks to a late winner from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners’ last outing before the international break was a 1-0 home win (followed by a penalty shootout triumph) over Porto in the UEFA Champions League on March 12, as Mikel Arteta’s men continued what has been an outstanding campaign both domestically and on the continent.

Head-to-head:

In head-to-head terms, Manchester City and Arsenal have met in 210 matches across all competitions, dating back as far as 1893. The Gunners have claimed 100 wins compared to 65 for the Citizens, while 45 games have been drawn.

The teams have met twice already this season, drawing 1-1 (before a penalty shootout win for Arsenal) in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in August 2023, while a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London in October 2023 was won 1-0 by the Gunners thanks to a late strike from Gabriel Martinelli.

Team news:

Manchester City have injury worries over Kyle Walker (who sustained a knock while playing for England against Brazil last weekend) and Kevin De Bruyne (groin injury), though goalkeeper Ederson is likely to make a return to the starting XI.

Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber (long-term knee injury) and Gabriel Martinelli (foot injury) and will hope that Bukayo Saka recovers from a minor muscle injury which saw him miss England’s matches against Brazil and Belgium.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 31 March

17:30: Manchester City v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

