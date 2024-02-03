KAMPALA — The level of deception and wanting to remain relevant by some football commentators is for the World Cup

FOMACO is a FUFA created and delivered Football Management and Administration course. It is tailored to create the Human Resource that can co-ordinate Governance, Sport and Business to deliver football products.

Anyone from a corporate background will know that for any profession worth the name, college education is not the minimum requirement to practice. Not a very graduate lawyer can represent a client before different courts.

As much as coaching is important, football on the pitch heavily depends on what goes on off the pitch and that is the role of the Club CEO

The fact is, it is ONLY Mr. Mugisha Justus and Hon. Magogo that got the opportunity to be trained as FIFA Administration Instructors and we have since created a multiplier effect by organizing similar courses training more trainers

The FIFA version of FOMACO is the FIFA Club Management Diploma and FUFA has just recommended the CEO of Vipers SC to undertake this 18-month training with FIFA upon his application

There are some populists, self-seekers and ignorant persons who must justify whatever comes out of FUFA as wrong for the game.

It is wrong for any decent person who wishes the game in Uganda to grow not to appreciate why football executives should under-go football-customized leadership and management training

In the modern times and in professional football, administration is now technical requiring technocrats unlike the analogue age of General Secretaries and Treasurers.

Clubs in Uganda are free to hire persons of their standards for the position of Club CEO however for anyone to practice as a club CEO, FOMACO 2 is a minimum requirement.

FUFA is a regulator of football in Uganda. FUFA sets the standards and club licensing is one of 4 FIFA-Protected roles for the respective FA.

It is not a simple job to remain relevant.

The writer is FUFA President

