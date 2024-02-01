KAMPALA – The skies over Luzira, a suburb in Kampala, Uganda came alive with a burst of colours displaying diverse kite designs as the Indian Community in Uganda celebrated the International Kite Flying Festival 2024 at GEMS International School along Butabika road. This annual event also marks the start of the spring season.

The tradition of kite flying in India initially reserved for kings and royals, gradually spread through society. Over time, it evolved from a royal pastime to a regional event, gaining popularity across Gujarat, a state along the western coast of India. The first international kite festival was celebrated in 1989.

In a display of community support, Kansai Plascon played a major role in making this year’s festival even more memorable. Known for its commitment to community development, Plascon has been actively involved in supporting various communities in Uganda.

Mr. Santosh Gumte, MD of Kansai Plascon said that the firm takes immense pride in contributing to the Indian culture and the Indian community as a whole in Uganda.

“Our partnership with this event is part of our commitment to strengthening the community spirit within the local Indian community. Supporting this huge celebration to mark the start of the spring season aligns with our values of promoting unity and diversity,” he said.

During the 2024 International Kite Flying Festival celebrations at GEMS International School, Kampala, Kansai Plascon joined hands with the Ugandan Indian community. The company not only offered its generous support but also presented prizes that made the festivities even more exciting. Attendees had the chance to win remarkable goodies, including paint worth 1,000,000/=, TV screens, and even an air ticket to India, courtesy of Plascon

