Can anyone challenge the dominance of Red Bull and Max Verstappen? The answer to that question will begin with the first round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, the Bahrain Grand Prix, held at the Bahrain International Circuit on the late afternoon of Saturday 2 March.

The 2024 season gets underway in Bahrain just over a week after the lone official pre-season test session was held at the same circuit, and the indications are that we will have a more competitive season compared to 2023.

Last year, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen waltzed away with the Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships respectively, setting incredible records of dominance alongs the way.

Verstappen and Red Bull will start the new season as favourites to retain their titles, but hopes of stronger challenges from Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren suggest that it won’t be quite so one sided through the 75th edition of the F1 World Championship.

While 2024 is yet to even get underway, one of the biggest moves for 2025 has already been confirmed, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton switching from Mercedes to Ferrari – a move which Hamilton’s long-time rival Fernando Alonso has slyly criticised.

“It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago,” Aston Martin driver Alonso told the media of the move. “I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it’s a very special team. It is more special when you win and that’s the thing – you need to win.

“For a few years already, they have had a very fast car, and they were fighting for big things. Maybe he can come and bring that extra to fight for the championship because I think, as I said, the car is there. At the end of last year, even with a very dominating Red Bull car, Ferrari was still able to match the lap time and to be faster than them in most of the qualifying. So I think the car should be fast enough.”

This race brings a somewhat unusual schedule, with Free Practices 1 and 2 being held on Thursday 29 February, Free Practice 3 and Qualifying on Friday 1 March, before the Grand Prix is held on the afternoon of Saturday 2 March.

Why not a Sunday, as per usual? This stems from two factors: the start of Ramadan on Sunday 10 March, which necessitated the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix being brought forward to Saturday 9 March; and Formula 1 regulations stipulate that there must be at least one week between Grands Prix, therefore the Bahrain GP has been brought forward a day to Saturday 2 March as well

Bahrain Grand Prix broadcast details, 29 February – 2 March 2024

All times CAT

Thursday 29 February

13:30: Free Practice 1 – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:00: Free Practice 2 – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

Friday 1 March

14:30: Free Practice 3 – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:00: Qualifying – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

Saturday 2 March

17:00: Bahrain Grand Prix – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

