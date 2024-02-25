Uganda U20 Women’s National Team Head Coach Sheryl Ulanda Botes is delighted with the progress of the team as preparations for the All Africa Games 2023 intensify.

The Queen Cranes entered camp on Monday this week and have been through rigorous training to fine tune ahead of the aforementioned tournament slated for next month in Accra, Ghana.

The gaffer has described the mood as positive and indicated the core of the team is slowly improving and shaping.

“The preparations have been good. Now we are just really looking at playing lots of practice matches so that we start forming the team in terms of what players we want defensively and those we want offensively. We have made some choices already and have an idea of how the team will look like.,” she said.

Since the start of the camp, the team has played two friendlies; one against Kampala Queens FC and the other Mt St. Henry’s College Mukono U17 (Boys).

The coach believes such games will enable the players get into shape and know exactly how they must play.

“The purpose of these games is to enable us get into the best shape in terms of fitness, approach and systems. I believe we will be in perfect conditions by the time the tournament starts.” She stated.

Asked about what she has observed since her appointment four months ago, the coach is delighted with the immense talent across the different age groups.

“A few days ago, I was with the U17s and now I am with the U20s. You can see the gap, the experience and maturity of the U20 players. But the U20s are closing the gap and some have already made a breakthrough to the Senior team. There is a big pool of good players and I’m really excited to work across all the age groups.”

“If it wasn’t for the age requirement for the All African Games, where players have to be born in a certain period of time, surely we would take some of the U17s to Ghana.”

CAF decided that the upper age limit at All African Games allows players born on or after 1st January 2002 while the lower age limit allows players born on or before 31st December 2006.

The tournament will take place between 8th – 24th March in Ghana.

Uganda is in group A alongise hosts Ghana , neighbours Tanzania and Ethiopia .

