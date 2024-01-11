KAMPALA – SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON) live, MultiChoice said in a statement on Thursday, January 11, 2024, after securing a late minute rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament.

Total Energies AFCON 2023 is a highly-anticipated sports spectacle that will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024

“SuperSport will broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON) live after MultiChoice secured the rights to broadcast the continent’s showpiece tournament, which kicks off on 13 January 2024 until 11 February 2024,” Multichoice said, confirming availability of all games on its platforms.

“MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.

Under this arrangement, New World TV will be the official rightsholder and has been awarded a Pay TV license for Pay-per-View TV rights, with the exclusive authority to license Pay TV broadcaster, Supersport.

“We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers,” said Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO.

“By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport, and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favorite team during the biggest football competition in Africa,” As part of this agreement, Mr. Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV said referring to terms of the agreement.

The company said it will carry coverage to all the games, with matches available on DStv as well as GOtv across Africa.

