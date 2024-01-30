In the heart of Uganda’s bustling sports scene, Josiah Ssempeke emerges as a beacon of talent and dedication for the KCB KOBs Rugby Club. With a spirited demeanor and a remarkable journey in sports, SSempeke takes us through the nuances of his life, both on and off the rugby pitch.

Early beginnings and background

Born on November 5th, 1999, in Ndejje, Ssempeke’s passion for sports was evident from his early days. Raised alongside four siblings and educated at renowned institutions like Lohana Academy, Namilyango College, and Makerere University, where he pursued a Bachelor’s in Industrial and Organisational Psychology, Ssempeke’s academic and athletic pursuits have shaped his versatile personality.

Sports Journey

For Sssempeke’s, the journey in sports has been nothing short of adventurous. From excelling in various sports disciplines during his childhood to discovering his ultimate passion for rugby, Ssempeke’s dedication is evident. When asked about his pre-game rituals, he candidly shares, “I relax, tune into my match day playlist, and turn to prayer to set the tone.” Ssempeke’s commitment extends beyond the field. His disciplined regimen includes rigorous workouts, abstaining from intoxicants, and maintaining a clean diet, ensuring he’s always in peak physical condition.

“Rugby chose me. Despite trying my hand at football, the rugby pitch always felt like home and that is why I have such passion for the game,” explains Ssempeke, while reminiscing about the KCB KOBs defeat of the Stanbic Pirates in the quarter-finals of the Uganda League, describing it as a “truly exhilarating experience.”

Ssempeke’s Inspiration

Drawing inspiration from both local stalwarts like Joseph Aredo and Denis Onyango and global icons like Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt, Ssempeke’s admiration for greatness reflects in his choices.

About KCB Sponsorship

A Game-Changer in Ssempeke’s career has been the KCB sponsorship for KOBs, and its invaluable contribution, especially from a financial perspective. He proudly associates with KOBs, highlighting that the finances will help the team to set up proper facilities that can enable them to be their very best.

The Highs and The Lows

Ssempeke’s journey has been a roller coaster. There were triumphs and challenges, from the euphoria of his debut against Pirates to the setback of a severe knee injury in 2021. Despite these challenges, Josiah remains optimistic about Ugandan rugby’s trajectory, aiming to bridge the gap with global standards.

Advice to upcoming players

Words of wisdom to budding athletes, Ssempeke’s advice is clear-cut: “Hone your skills, stay in school, and the sky’s the limit.”

Looking ahead with an unwavering drive for greatness and a commitment to excellence, Ssempeke’s future aspirations are straightforward: “Grow and be the best version of myself.”

In Josiah Ssempeke, the KOBs Rugby Club doesn’t just have a player; they have a leader, a motivator, and a symbol of resilience. As he continues to make strides in his rugby career, one thing remains certain: Josiah Ssempeke’s legacy is just beginning.

