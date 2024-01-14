Uganda’s Long-distance star Jacob Kiplimo has won the 10-kilometer Valencia Ibercaja Road Race in the famous Spanish City.

In a formidable race, the reigning 2023 World Cross Country Champion secured the 10-kilometer road race victory in 26 minutes and 53 seconds. He was followed by Balew Birhanu from Bahrain who crossed the finishing line in 26 minutes and 59 seconds while Kenya’s Peter Mwaniki Aila, came third in 27 minutes and 0 seconds.

Kiplimo started the race leading throughout, covering the first 5 kilometres in 13 minutes and 30 seconds. He immediately opened up a gap between himself and rival Denis Kibet extending his lead to the final line.

“It’s a good start for 2024, and I look forward to advancing in my training to achieve this year’s mission of shinning, especially when it comes to major Athletics events, like the World Cross Country and Olympics,” Kiplimo said

Another talented Uganda athlete, Rogers Kibet secured the 8th position with a time of 27 minutes and 35 seconds while Joy Cheptoyek finished 5th in the women’s category after crossing the finishing line in 30 minutes and 12 seconds, in the race won by Kenya’s Agnes Chebet.

Njia Benjamin, the vice president of technical at Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), says, the great performance from the Ugandan athletes at the event is a sign of a better season start for Team Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

