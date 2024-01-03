Pay TV provider—Multichoice— has confirmed that its SuperSport channels will not televise the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Ivory Coast.

This comes following CAF’s decision to award New World TV exclusive rights for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In a statement, Multichoice confirmed that its SuperSport Channels won’t be broadcasting the tournament after it failed to secure TV rights.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivalled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.”

The 34th edition of the AFCON will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

