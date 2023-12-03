On December 2nd, 2023, the golfing arena at Entebbe Golf Club was set for an unparalleled showcase as NCBA bank, took the helm as the lead sponsor of the seventh season of the Singleton Golf Open, the biggest amateur golf tournament in the region.

With an initial generous injection, NCBA bank contributed UGX60M into the challenge. Reaffirming its unwavering support for the growth of golf in the country and the region.

In harmony with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, NCBA bank not only sponsored the Singleton Golf Open but also embraced the broader golfing canvas, including the esteemed regional NCBA Golf Series.

According to Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Bank Uganda, the bank believes in connecting communities through golf, which is why we continue to sponsor events like the Singleton Golf Challenge. As a bank, we want to take the sport of golf across East Africa,”

This commitment to the sport, manifested triumphantly as the NCBA-sponsored players Peter Tumusiime and Peace Kabasweka won in the men’s and women’s categories respectively at the NCBA Golf series in Sigona, Kenya.

At the end of a five-month journey with vigorous competition, …. emerged victorious. The 19th hole marked a splendid end to the evening, with players coming together to conclude the grand finale with joy and grandeur.

The event ended in an award ceremony in which … won.

The event was also sponsored by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, Suzuki, Afrisafe and DSTV.

The final results of the Singleton golf challenge are as follows:

WINNER G/A

SHABAN RAM with

37 points.

RUNNER UP

MWEHAIRE ROBBINS with

34 points.

WINNER G/B

OMEDA BRIAN with

41points.

RUNNER UP G/B

LINO ANGUZU within

39 C/B

WINNER G/C

BAKWEGA JONATHAN with

41 C/B

RUNNER G/C

MAGERO STEPHEN with

41 points.

WINNER GROUP D

KALULE MATHIAS with

32 points.

RUNNER UP G/D

BARATA ENOCK with

31 C/B

WINNER G/A LADIES

MBABAZI PATRICIA with

39 points.

RUNNER UP G/A

NALWOGA RUKIA with

34 points.

WINNER GROUP B LADIES

NICE JANDA with

35 points

RUNNER UP G/B

HASIFAH KALUNGI with

32 points

SENIOR WINNER

RUSSELL KNIGHT with

34 points

MATCH PLAY

WINNING PAIR

MUCUNGUZI RICHARD

KIRARIRA SAIDI

RUNNER UP

BOGERA JOSEPH

KIDDU KENNETH

3RD PLACE

MAGONA PETER

SERWANO WALUSIMBI

4TH PLACE

ODUR MICHEAL

MANYINDO BRIAN

LONGEST DRIVE MEN

OCHIENG JUDE

LONGEST DRIVE LADIES

KALUNGI HASIFAH

NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN

ODUR MICHEAL

NEAREST TO THE PIN LADIES NONE.

