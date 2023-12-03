On December 2nd, 2023, the golfing arena at Entebbe Golf Club was set for an unparalleled showcase as NCBA bank, took the helm as the lead sponsor of the seventh season of the Singleton Golf Open, the biggest amateur golf tournament in the region.
With an initial generous injection, NCBA bank contributed UGX60M into the challenge. Reaffirming its unwavering support for the growth of golf in the country and the region.
In harmony with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, NCBA bank not only sponsored the Singleton Golf Open but also embraced the broader golfing canvas, including the esteemed regional NCBA Golf Series.
According to Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Bank Uganda, the bank believes in connecting communities through golf, which is why we continue to sponsor events like the Singleton Golf Challenge. As a bank, we want to take the sport of golf across East Africa,”
This commitment to the sport, manifested triumphantly as the NCBA-sponsored players Peter Tumusiime and Peace Kabasweka won in the men’s and women’s categories respectively at the NCBA Golf series in Sigona, Kenya.
At the end of a five-month journey with vigorous competition, …. emerged victorious. The 19th hole marked a splendid end to the evening, with players coming together to conclude the grand finale with joy and grandeur.
The event ended in an award ceremony in which … won.
The event was also sponsored by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, Suzuki, Afrisafe and DSTV.
The final results of the Singleton golf challenge are as follows:
WINNER G/A
SHABAN RAM with
37 points.
RUNNER UP
MWEHAIRE ROBBINS with
34 points.
WINNER G/B
OMEDA BRIAN with
41points.
RUNNER UP G/B
LINO ANGUZU within
39 C/B
WINNER G/C
BAKWEGA JONATHAN with
41 C/B
RUNNER G/C
MAGERO STEPHEN with
41 points.
WINNER GROUP D
KALULE MATHIAS with
32 points.
RUNNER UP G/D
BARATA ENOCK with
31 C/B
WINNER G/A LADIES
MBABAZI PATRICIA with
39 points.
RUNNER UP G/A
NALWOGA RUKIA with
34 points.
WINNER GROUP B LADIES
NICE JANDA with
35 points
RUNNER UP G/B
HASIFAH KALUNGI with
32 points
SENIOR WINNER
RUSSELL KNIGHT with
34 points
MATCH PLAY
WINNING PAIR
MUCUNGUZI RICHARD
KIRARIRA SAIDI
RUNNER UP
BOGERA JOSEPH
KIDDU KENNETH
3RD PLACE
MAGONA PETER
SERWANO WALUSIMBI
4TH PLACE
ODUR MICHEAL
MANYINDO BRIAN
LONGEST DRIVE MEN
OCHIENG JUDE
LONGEST DRIVE LADIES
KALUNGI HASIFAH
NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN
ODUR MICHEAL
NEAREST TO THE PIN LADIES NONE.