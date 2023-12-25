With just 19 days to the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, EBENEZER BAJELA takes a look at some of the continent’s biggest stars that will follow the performance of their national teams from the comfort of their homes rather than playing on the pitch

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nigeria)

Awoniyi is one of the top stars that will be missing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next year.

Initially, there was never any doubt over the availability of the Nigerian for the 34th edition of the biennial African Association football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football AFCON until Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper, announced in November that the striker, who had hoped to feature at the AFCON for the second time, would be out of action for some months after undergoing surgery to correct a groin injury he picked up during an international game between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in Portugal.

The 26-year-old forward has been in great form for the Forest so far this season and will be greatly missed by the Super Eagles, who are hoping to win the AFCON for the fourth time.

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

One of the most in-form African players whose absence will be greatly felt is Cameroonian striker Bryan Mbeumo, who has also been ruled out of the upcoming AFCON through injury.

Mbeumo got injured in Brentford’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion on December 6.

The 24-year-old Indomitable Lions and Brentford striker was forced to undergo surgery on his injured ankle, which is expected to sideline him for roughly 12 weeks.

Before his injury, the striker had 11 goal contributions (seven goals and assists)in 15 matches and his absence will come as a big blow to Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song.

Cheick Doucoure (Mali)

Doucouré’s injury in November shook the Mali national team after the defensive midfielder left Kenilworth Road on crutches after being taken off on a stretcher in the 54th minute of Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Luton.

Palace’s manager, Roy Hodgson, admitted after the game that the 23-year-old “is not going to be out for a short period of time” before it was confirmed two days later that he could be out for up to six months, a period which automatically ruled him out of the AFCON and probably the rest of the entire 2023/24 season.

The Bamako-born midfielder had made 11 appearances playing for Mali but will not get the opportunity to add to that tally in Ivory Coast.

Ibrahima Kone (Mali)

Probably one of the biggest miss of the AFCON, Kone’s absence will be massively felt by the Eagles, who are also without Doucoure.

While Kone has not been a great hit at Almeria, the 23-year-old’s goal record for the Eagles is beyond impressive having scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the national team.

The striker twisted his ankle during a friendly match between Mali and Uganda two months ago and the man who was expected to spearhead the Eagles attack is now set to miss the big continental event.

Joseph Aidoo (Ghana)

Another player who will not recover in time for the 34th edition of the AFCON is Black Stars defender, Aidoo.

The centre-back suffered an injury during Ghana’s international friendly game against Mexico in October.

Following an assessment by his Spanish club, Celta Vigo, it was confirmed that Aidoo would be out for a minimum period of six to seven months meaning he would be out for the entire 2023/24 season.

Tariq Lamptey (Ghana)

Despite being named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad, Lamptey will play no part in the Black Stars’ quest to win the AFCON tournament for the first time in over 40 years.

The Black Stars are four times winners (1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982) and injuries to Lamptey and Aidoo mean they will be without their two regular defenders for the AFCON.

Lamptey limped off in the first half of the Brighton and Albion’s 3-2 win away against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in November.

Further tests on the player confirmed that he would be out for three months.

Kamaldeen Sulemana (GHANA)

Sulemana is Ghana’s third player confirmed to be out of next year’s AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The 21-year-old has been out of action since November having suffered a hamstring injury against Bristol City.

The midfielder was listed among the Black Stars’ 55-man provisional squad but Southampton manager Russell Martin confirmed on Friday that the player would not recover in time for the AFCON.

Courtesy of Punch Newspapers

