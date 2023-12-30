MBARARA – Ishongororo Town Council, Ibanda North constituency – Ibanda district will be the centre of attraction for sports lovers and football fans in particular as hundreds of thousands turn up to watch as the final of the Kasomore Christmas Cup ’23 climaxes on New Year.

Kanyarigiri and Rwenkobwa Town Councils face-off in a 3:00pm final’s kick-off encounter that is expected to be the talk of the constituency in what seem to be an early 2026 elections campaign signals for Innocent Tumukwatsibwe Kasomore.

Both finalists eliminated their opponents on an identical 1-0 wins in this tournament that kicked off in November 23 with participation drawn from sub-counties that form the Ibanda North Constituency pooled in group A and B. Kanyarigiri emerged from group A while Rwenkobwa topped B.

A trophy as well as a bull awaits the winners in this tournament that expected to become an annual event, while the losing finalists will take home a he-goat.

On the same day and venue, fans will be entertained to the losers’ final between home boys – Ishongororo TC and Rushango were the victors are scheduled to smile away with a cash prize-cash, according to the organisers.

“Besides the prizes set for the winning teams, all participating teams were provided with transportation for each of their respective fixtures. We also provided lunch for players and officials on match days….

“We want the youth of Ibanda North to exploit their talent and we are certain that that goal is achievable…because after the Kasomore Christmas Cup – our technical team will come up with a list of the best talents, whom we plan to assist in exposing in some of the elite leagues in the country,” revealed Mr Tumukwatsibwe in exclusive interview with our reporter.

Tumukwatsibwe plans to dislodge veteran politician Hon. Xavier Akampurira Kyooma who only switched from South to North – possibly to reaffirm his commitment towards the ruling National Resistance Movement.

