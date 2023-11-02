KAMPALA – Kampala Old Boys (KOBS) Rugby Club, the oldest Rugby Club in Uganda, will have its name changed to KCB KOBS Rugby Club next season following a newly signed sponsorship deal.

The new sponsorship deal worth UGX 95 million has been powered by KCB Bank.

KCB Bank, which is commonly known for sponsoring Ugandan sport, will for the whole of next year own the 60-year-old Rugby Giant’s (KOBS) title.

Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, the KCB Bank Uganda’s head of marketing and communication while speaking at the unveiling ceremony at Legends Rugby Grounds in Kampala, said the new partnership will see KCB Bank Uganda celebrate every victory with KOBS and stand firm with the club at the end of every local and international game.

“Last year, KCB Bank Uganda embraced a new brand promise; for people for the better, as part of our commitment to deliver shared value to the people and communities we serve and whose lives we positively impact. What better way to further that commitment than through supporting a sport that has garnered the support and love of Ugandans over the years?.” She said

Komukama said that the sponsorship is only the beginning of KCB Bank’s involvement in rugby. She added this sponsorship will enable the club to effectively prepare, participate, and win in competitive sports in the country and the region.

“KCB Bank Uganda is committing shs95 million to KOBS Rugby Club as part of our support for the growth of the club and promotion of rugby talent among the youth in Uganda.” She said

“Our sponsorship is more than the money we have given. Ours is a commitment to take back KOBS to the top where it belongs.” She added.

KOBS head coach; Godfrey Ssekajja hailed KCB Bank for an opportunity to bond with them as family.

“This partnership is more than a business relationship for us, but also a big opportunity that marks a bond for us as a family. Thank you for believing in us and taking this step with us. We hope to deliver an experience better than your expectations,” The head coach said.

KOBS chairman, Tonny Luggya said the shs95 million sponsorship is a new lease of life for the oldest rugby club in Uganda.

“With this sponsorship, we are looking forward to the good times coming back to KOBS. This is a new era that we are excited about.” He said

Luggya added that this partnership is a platform that will see them elevate rugby levels. ”

“The lion is going to roar again and the kob will fly high,” He roared.

