KAMPALA – It’s been a record-breaking winning spell for betPawa customers in Uganda, with every single life-changing win paid.

Over the last 10 days, a combined UGX 114 Billion won by 421,046 customers has been paid out by the betting site. betPawa were able to honour their commitment to guaranteed payments by settling all winning betslips.

One of the most notable wins was UGX 277 Million from a UGX 50,000 stake, for betting on 27 legs.

A further 7,568 Uganda betPawa customers won at least UGX 1 Million or more. Across Africa, betPawa, which operates in 11 markets, had a record 27,938 of their customers become millionaires over the last 10 days.

Uganda Country Marketing Manager Ivy Igunduura said: “Guaranteed payouts are pivotal to our mission to make betting friendly. We know how important it is for customers to be able to trust that they will get their winnings any time they win, so we’re pleased that even in a week of winning, unlike anything Uganda has ever seen before, we could honour that commitment to our customers.”

The high number of winners has seen betPawa, pay out a record amount of UGX

289.9 Billion ($77 Million) to customers across Africa during the 10-day period.

The betPawa brand is active in 11 countries in Africa, and is owned by Rwanda-based Mchezo Limited. Mchezo recently signed an historic deal with

FUFA to support football in Uganda, the partnership will see the Big League and Futsal gain new investment and will feature the betPawa brand as title sponsors.

