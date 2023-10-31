Ben Foster believes that Ivan Toney would be an incredible signing for Arsenal following Eddie Nketiah’s hat-trick for the Gunners at the weekend.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel after Arsenal made a statement with a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday.

Eddie Nketiah seemed to prove a real point with his performance at the weekend. The 24-year-old bagged the first Premier League treble of his career to set Mikel Arteta’s men on their way to the three points.

The 24-year-old has had a point to prove throughout his Arsenal career. Alan Shearer has claimed that Nketiah is never going to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker.

And with Arsenal in title contention again in the early stages of this campaign, some Gunners fans will be hoping that a new striker is brought in in January.

Ivan Toney is one player who looks set to attract attention in the winter. The Brentford striker has not kicked a ball this season. Nevertheless, he scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year.

The Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal want the £60 million-rated England international. And when Toney was mentioned to him, Ben Foster suggested that he would be a superb signing.

“Ivan Toney would be a world-class signing for Arsenal by the way. A world-class signing,” he told his YouTube channel.

This story is courtesy of TBR

