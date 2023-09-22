KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda will this weekend treat its customers to a feast of open-access Premier League football across its SuperSport platforms on GOtv and DStv.

The offer is set to run from Saturday 23rd to Sunday 24th September 2023.

Dubbed, the Football Open Weekend, the spectacle will see English Premier League games made available to subscribers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus at no extra cost. Through this drive, customers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus will get uninterrupted access to the Premier League on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Football among other channels.

Speaking about the EPL Open window, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager, Multichoice Uganda said that it is an opportunity to offer more value and more choices to DStv and GOtv customers, by availing the best-in-football action this season.

“This offer allows our customers on DStv Access and GOtv Plus to enjoy premier league football for the entire weekend with a front-row seat to the Premier League’s most electrifying games,” he said.

Jamugisa revealed that, “We not only want to reward our subscribers for their loyalty but also demonstrate the wide range of sports on offer and thus, this open window is our gift to the fans. We see you. We hear you. And we salute your unyielding love for the game of football.”

This weekend, DStv and GOtv customers will share in the delight as they watch all the matches in the best football league in the world with family in the comfort of their homes,” Jamugisa remarked.

The open weekend will be graced with an entertaining lineup of Premier League action kicking off on Saturday at 5 pm where defending champions and treble winners Manchester City will go up against Nottingham Forest.

Other interesting matches on the show during the open weekend include the battle between second-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Westham.

Headlining this fascinating weekend of Premier League action, however, is the box office tie between North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham who will be going up against each other for the 194th time. This and more action is expected to keep customers on the edges of their seats.

So, are you geared up for the weekend football ride? To ensure you’re always plugged into the action, manage your account effortlessly through the MyDStv app. Whether you’re at home or on the move, download the DStv Stream app, and the Premier League will follow.

Your best football moment awaits you on DStv & GOtv where football dreams come alive. Get connected, stay connected, or upgrade your subscription now! For further details, or to manage your subscription, visit www.dstv.com, www.gotvafrica.com or download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from your app store.

SCHEDULES – DSTV:

23 September 2023: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest at 15:00 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N Goal Rush: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest at 15:50 CAT on Football Plus A/Football Plus N Crystal Palace vs Fulham at 15:50 CAT on Variety 2A / BLITZ A Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at 15:50 CAT on Football A Brentford vs Everton at 18:10 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N Vincent Kompany’s Burnley vs Eric Ten Hag’s Manchester United at 20:40 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N



24 September 2023: Arsenal challenges Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at 14:00 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N Chelsea squares off against Aston Villa at 14:50 CAT on Variety 2A Liverpool clashes with West Ham United at 14:50 CAT on Football A Brighton & Hove Albion meets AFC Bournemouth at 14:50 CAT on Football Plus A/ Football Plus N Sheffield United takes on Newcastle United at 17:10 CAT on Premier League A/Premier League N



SCHEDULES – GOtv

23rd September 2023

Manchester City with the maestro Kevin De Bruyne vs Nottingham Forest at 15:00 CAT on GO EPL.

Luton Town meets Wolverhampton Wanderers at 15:50 CAT on GO Football.

Brentford and Everton clash at 18:10 CAT on GO EPL.

Manchester United, showcasing the incredible Bruno Fernandes, will take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at 20:40 CAT on GO EPL.

24th September 2023

Arsenal, parading the electric Bukayo Saka, challenges Son Heung-min and Tottenham Hotspur at 14:00 CAT on GO EPL.

Liverpool lock horns with West Ham United at 14:50 CAT on GO Football.

Sheffield United and Newcastle United face off at 17:10 CAT on GO EPL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related