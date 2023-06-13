The renowned Buganda Kingdom Regatta water games locally known as ‘Empaka Z’amaato Ez’amasaza’ are back this year after a halt brought in by COVID19 way back in 2020.

The exciting and engaging games including boat races such as traditional group sprints, modern canoe sprints, rowing races, long distance swimming among others, are set to happen this August.

The games, like it has been in the previous years, will be embraced by hundreds of fans and will include participation from all Buganda Kingdom counties.

While unveiling the new Buganda Regatta organizing committee, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu the Buganda Kingdom Sports Minister cited out the need for the Regatta games to attract profits as they positively and actively compete.

“I strongly have trust in this team and there’s absolutely no doubt that you will even take these highly competitive games to their peak. However, I implore you to focus your synergies in the 3 main aspects which include Product, People and Profits.

We need to revive this product and make it very popular than ever before and on top of that, we need a huge fan base who will automatically give in profits through these games. And once we have profits, we can then say our sporting activities are sustainable.”

Owek. Kiberu revealed that though sports in the Kingdom are voluntarily, some of them yield in dividends and it should be the only way to sustain them and as well as encourage positive participation in those who take part.

Kiberu further more urged the organizing team composed of 13-member committee including; Chairman Immanuel Ben Misagga and Faridah Nakazibwe Vice Chairperson among others to safeguard the water sporting activities and take it to yet another incredible level.

On his part, Misagga, promised to propel the committee and out positive results as anticipated by the whole of Buganda Kingdom.

Renowned media personality Faridah Nakazibwe expressed her gratitude having been selected to drive the Kingdom’s agenda in the sports arena and promised to bring in her ‘A’game throughout the committee’s 3-year term of service. Nakazibwe also revealed that there will be mini events happening prior to the D- day of the final competitions so as to get the world get talking about the sport.

“There will be various mini events a head of the main games which we believe will bring in hype and attract attention for these games.”

There will also be music performances from various artists to spice up the games.

The games according to the organizers will see participants compete in the 100m, 200m and 400m races among others and will see winners take home various prizes which among others include cash. The finals are set to take place at Nabugabo Sand Beach in Masaka.

