Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda have launched the 19th Edition of the Masaza Cup Tournament to groom grassroots talent among the Youth.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at Bulange in Mengo.

The Masaza Cup is a football tournament that was introduced in 2004 by the Buganda Kingdom to groom talent among the youth across the different Masaza that make up the Buganda Kingdom and the surrounding regions.

This year, 18 counties will participate in the planned games.

Similar to the past 3 editions, this year’s tournament will be a rallying point to engage men in the campaign to End HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. manoj murali, the Managing Director, Airtel Uganda said year we mark the 19th Edition of the Masaza Cup Tournament that was launched in 2004, and over the past 10 years, we have walked this journey with the Buganda Kingdom to ensure that the tournament is sustained and we pledge to continue on this path. We have seen Masaza Cup tournament grow the profile of young footballers and open them to a world of opportunities.”

He added, “As Airtel Uganda, we want to give the youth and Ugandans A Reason to Imagine which is our new tagline that is purposed to refocus them to achieve their full potential by engaging in the creatives industry, entertainment, sports, education, among other aspects that empower them so that they can actively participate in the transformation of Uganda”

Through the Masaza Cup, great talent has been scouted to play for established local and international clubs, with examples of players like Farooq Miya from Mawokota who is a midfielder at Çaykur Rizespor, a Turkish Football Club, Frank Ssebufu from Buddu presently with Uganda Cranes and Wakiso Giants, among others who are actively participating in professional football in Uganda and beyond.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, recognized Airtel’s positive contribution toward Masaza Cup which has grown to be a sought-after activity on Uganda’s sports calendar and an initiative that positively impacts people in the communities where it operates.

“The support extended by partners like Airtel Uganda is very instrumental in the implementation of the activities we set out to do and we thank them for their continued support.” Owek. Mayiga noted.

“Under our Airtel Cares pillars of Health, Agriculture, and Education, Airtel Uganda has supported social impact engagements that improve the livelihoods of our people and today we are leveraging our Health Pillar in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom to fight against HIV through forums like the Masaza Cup where our communities are sensitized about how they can mitigate the risk of spreading HIV.” murali concluded.

