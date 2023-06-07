KAMPALA — MTN Uganda has announced a UGX.30 million pledge to Uganda Cranes for a win against Algeria in the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier game.

The Cranes will play their home game against the Desert Warriors in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday, June 18 2023.

MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Somdev Sen made the announcement on Wednesday at Muteesa II Stadium where the national team held a single training session with the focus on fitness, ball work, and team plays.

“We know that football is the biggest sport in the world and equally in Uganda, football is loved. It is the reason why MTN returned to sponsor the Uganda Cranes and together, we shall make this country proud,” Somdev.

He added: “Ahead of the game against Algeria, we promise a package of UGX. 30M for a win. This is to help give motivation to our players and make sure they bring joy to us.”

Mr. Somdev announced that MTN Uganda has also arranged to set up a large LED screen at the Old Taxi Park where Ugandans can watch the game and participate in various challenges and predictions.

“It is important that we come out and support the players, to show them that we are here for them and by airing these games we are giving Ugandans a way to express their support for the Uganda Cranes,” he said, adding that: “Over and above the financial support, we will move with the national team every step of the way.”

Rogers Byamukama who heads the FUFA Marketing and Communications Committee hailed MTN for its unwavering support to the development of the game in Uganda.

He said the return of MTN Uganda will revive the love and vibe towards the Uganda Cranes.

“We all know what MTN is capable of doing because they were here before and we saw how they pushed the brand of the national team. They have returned even bigger and better and we have the confidence this partnership will yield fruits.’

It should be noted that MTN-Uganda promised 2M for the man of the match in the game against Tanzania and Rogers Mato was the recipient.

Early this year, MTN Uganda announced a UGX. 19 billion shillings sponsorship towards the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) over the next 5 years.

MTN Uganda has previously sponsored the Uganda Cranes and has been instrumental in the growth of the game and the milestones local football has achieved over the years, both on and off the pitch.

