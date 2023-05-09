KAMPALA – Buganda Kingdom and Airtel Uganda have on Tuesday, May 9, launched the 2023 BIKA Games which they say will boost talent among the youth in Buganda Kingdom.

The annual BIKA Games is a grassroots tournament that draws together 56 clans, including the royal clan, the Abalangira, that make up the Buganda totems. The tournament games shall be Football and Netball.

The Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga appreciated His Majesty King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II for promoting youth-led programs such as the BIKA tournament, and agribusiness projects, as platforms for mobilizing the youth to meaningfully participate in the transformation of Buganda. He particularly thanked the Ministry of Sports and Leisure for leading the organization of the BIKA tournament.

The 3 months tournament will start on May 15th, 2023, and is projected to attract over 1100 boys and 440 girls from 56 clans who will compete in football and netball games this year, with a fan base of more than 80,000 people who will witness the tournament.

“We thank partners like Airtel Uganda for heeding our call of boosting sports activities in the Kingdom and coming on board as sponsors of the 2023 BIKA Games. The games play a significant role in both personal development and social cohesion among the youth. These tournaments are a good platform for us to mobilize the youth to participate in socioeconomic change programs that foster handwork, savings culture, and positive behaviour change.” Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga remarked.

Mr. Ali Balunywa, the Sales Director who represented the Managing Director at Airtel Uganda said, “Our existing partnership with Buganda Kingdom, and now the BIKA sponsorship present yet another opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment to Transforming Lives through sports. We are intentional in investing in grassroots sporting activities that provide an avenue for identifying and developing talent for prominent national tournaments like the Masaza Cup, and Uganda Premier League among others.”

As part of their Transforming Lives agenda, Airtel has partnered with Insurance firms to extend affordable Micro Health Insurance cover to the informal sector. For as low as UGX1000/- an Airtel Money customer can get health insurance coverage.

