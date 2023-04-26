KAMPALA — KCB Bank Uganda has handed over UGX80 million in support towards this year’s edition of Pearl of Africa Motor Rally.

The 4th edition, organized by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda is slated for 5th to 7th May 2023, in parts of Jinja, Kakira, Source of the Nile, Bujagali and Kamuli road.

The Pearl of Africa Motor Rally— one of the biggest sporting events on Africa’s motorsport calendar is expected to attract motorsport enthusiasts, officials, international media and competitors from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Ivory coast, and South Africa.

KCB Bank Uganda Head of Marketing and Communications, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa

KCB Bank has, for many years supported sports and other people centric initiatives that uplift communities in our country and the East African region.

“We believe that this sport has a unique way of bringing people together and fostering unity. As such, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda to host the exciting Pearl of Africa Rally as a c0-sponsor.”

In a bid to promote local sport in Uganda, KCB Bank is also sponsoring two highly talented Ugandan rally drivers; Oscar Ntambi and Micheal George Mukula Jr. I want to encourage everyone to come out in large numbers and support the rally. Let us make this year’s event a success,” Komukama concluded.

Mr. Dipu Ruparelia, President of FMU commended KCB Bank for supporting the federation over the years.

The KCB Pearl of Africa Motor Rally is an annual event that has been hosted for over a decade, attracting drivers and spectators from all over East Africa and the rest of the world.

The rally is also a significant boost to Uganda’s tourism industry, with spectators and participants visiting various parts of the country.

